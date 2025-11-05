Premier Li suggests at least 4% GDP growth through 2030; US-China deal; More bad China news for Nvidia
The more China develops, the more open it becomes; and the more open it becomes, the more it develops. Over the past eight years, the CIIE has continuously expanded in exhibition scale, steadily optimized its exhibitor structure, and kept deepening the connotations of cooperation, fully demonstrating that China’s original aspiration to open up and cooperate with the world and seek common development has never changed. China embraces the world with an open posture, and the world responds to China with enthusiastic participation — this splendid “two-way trip” is converging into a strong joint force for promoting world economic growth. - Economic Daily commentary
Summary of the today’s top items:
1. Premier Li suggests at least 4% GDP growth through 2030 - In his speech at the eighth annual China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Premier Li said that China’s GDP should pass 170 trillion yuan ($23.9 trillion) by 2023, implying a nominal GDP growth rate of around 4%. That also fits with…