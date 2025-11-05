The more China develops, the more open it becomes; and the more open it becomes, the more it develops. Over the past eight years, the CIIE has continuously expanded in exhibition scale, steadily optimized its exhibitor structure, and kept deepening the connotations of cooperation, fully demonstrating that China’s original aspiration to open up and cooperate with the world and seek common development has never changed. China embraces the world with an open posture, and the world responds to China with enthusiastic participation — this splendid “two-way trip” is converging into a strong joint force for promoting world economic growth. - Economic Daily commentary