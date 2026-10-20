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In this issue:
1. Li Qiang at the SCO Heads of Government meeting
2. National Data Group inaugurated
3. Fifth Plenum watch
4. Rare earth squeeze on Japan
5. 90th anniversary of official completion of Long March
The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Tech and Media - Energy, Environment, Science and Health
Today’s top items:
1. Li Qiang at the SCO Heads of Government meeting - Li attended the meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and now he is off to Russia for the “31st Regular Meeting of Chinese and Russian Prime Ministers”.
According to the readout, translated here, of his meetin…