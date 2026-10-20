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Today’s top items:

1. Li Qiang at the SCO Heads of Government meeting - Li attended the meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and now he is off to Russia for the “31st Regular Meeting of Chinese and Russian Prime Ministers”.

According to the readout, translated here, of his meetin…