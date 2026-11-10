Today’s top items:

1. Prepping for APEC - It is fairly quiet so far about preparations for APEC next week. Kyodo News reports that there will be no Xi-Takaichi meeting, and that she will be the only leader to enjoy that snub. The South China Morning Post reports that some US executives will accompany Trump, including Elon Musk. Jensen Huang will be left out of this trip. For the US and China, the most optimistic deliverables may be a continued commitment to constructive strategic stability and perhaps the announcement of some deals through the US-China Board of Investment.

2. Wang Yi speaks with his French counterpart - Wang Yi had a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barr…