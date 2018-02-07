Lots going on so we will get right to it.

Thanks for reading.

The Essential Eight

1. Two Businesswomen Detained In Sun Zhengcai Probe, And Maybe An Even Bigger One

Caixin has posted an abridged translation of its cover story on Liu Fengzhou and the New York Times’ David Barboza and Mike Forsythe are at it again, now reporting that Whitney Duan (段伟红), an apparent white glove to Wen Jiabao’s family, was detained last Fall. That rumor has been going around for a while, good for Mike and David to get it confirmed.

China Detains Executive Close to Family of Former Prime Minister - The New York Times: