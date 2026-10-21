Thanks everyone for your comments in the chat about how to make Sinocism better and more relevant in the age of AI. The discussion is still ongoing and I welcome your feedback.

Thanks to AI, some services I use for my newsletter workflow have been offline today awaiting the PHP patches, so the feed is a bit thinner than usual, but should be back to normal tomorrow.

Today’s top items:



1. Long March anniversary - Thursday is the 90th anniversary of the official completion of the Long March. There will be a commemoration and a speech by Xi. As I have written in several recent newsletters, the propaganda crescendo has been b…