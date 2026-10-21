Thanks everyone for your comments in the chat about how to make Sinocism better and more relevant in the age of AI. The discussion is still ongoing and I welcome your feedback.
Thanks to AI, some services I use for my newsletter workflow have been offline today awaiting the PHP patches, so the feed is a bit thinner than usual, but should be back to normal tomorrow.
In this issue:
1. Long March anniversary
2. Guidelines to promote tech and industry “deep integration”
3. Premier Li in Russia
4. Youth unemployment
5. AI export controls
6. More reasons for the MSS to be paranoid
The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Energy, Environment, Science and Health - Education
Today’s top items:
1. Long March anniversary - Thursday is the 90th anniversary of the official completion of the Long March. There will be a commemoration and a speech by Xi. As I have written in several recent newsletters, the propaganda crescendo has been b…