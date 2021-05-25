Propaganda and Education activities for the 100th Anniversary; Inner Mongolia's crypto crackdown; Financial support for rural vitalization; John Cena apologizes
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Propaganda and Education activities for the 100th Anniversary of the CCP - a new circular outlines activities for the next 36 days;
Putting money behind rural vitalization - The PBoC and 5 other departments issued a document about providing financial services for agricultural business and rural areas;
NDRC issues guideline on price reforms for high-quality development;
Inner Mongolia issues harsh draft rules to crackdown on crypto - The draft threatens loss of business licenses and in some cases ending of official careers and jail for non-compliance;
Damming the Yarlung Tsangpo - Australia’a ABC News has a long interactive story on a mooted hydropower project in Tibet that would dwarf the Three Gorges Dam;
Huawei’s HarmonyOS launching next week - It is billed as a homegrown operating system, but is it actually an Android fork?;
CCDI Report on corruption and the collapse of Baoshang Bank - The official public report on the corrupt ways of Xiao Jianhua’s Tomor…