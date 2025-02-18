Propaganda out of the private enterprise symposium; Philippines-PRC aerial close encounter; DeepSeek censorship
Summary of today’s top items:
1. Propaganda out of the private enterprise symposium - The February 19th issue of People’s Daily has a page 1 commentary on the symposium titled “The Basic Policies of the Party and the State on the Development of the Private Economy Will Not Change 党和国家对民营经济发展的基本方针政策不会变”. The commentary concludes:
Currently, at a critical period of Chinese modernization, the private economy has ushered in broader development prospects. In the new era and new journey, private enterprises and entrepreneurs should unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech, correctly understand the policies of the Party and the state on the development of the private economy, make full use of various favorable measures, strengthen confidence, boost morale, work hard, and innovate pragmatically to achieve healthy and high-quality development of the private economy.
当前，身处中国式现代化建设的关键时期，民营经济迎来了更加广阔的发展前景。新时代新征程，广大民营企业和民营企业家要把思想和行动统一到习近平总书记重要…