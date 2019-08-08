The propaganda organs are busy this August as they ramp up attacks on the Hong Kong protestors and America, both for its role in fomenting protests that, as the Thursday People’s Daily page 1 commentary wrote, have “clear features of a color revolution” and for its bullying over trade and the RMB.

The propagandists are getting personal again, this time attacking Peter Navarro and Julie Eadeh, a US diplomat in Hong Kong photographed meeting with Joshua Wong and Nathan Law. One report described Ms. Eadah as a “mysterious, low-profile subversion expert” while another named her two children.

Meanwhile down under in Australia the Liberal MP Andrew Hastie compared the PRC to Nazi Germany in an OpEd and the response is as you would expect.

A reminder, the newsletter will publish on Monday and then will be on vacation until August 23.

Thanks for reading