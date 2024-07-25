Propagandizing and studying the Plenum - Cai Qi spoke at a mobilization meeting to kick off the “lecture program” to promote the guiding principles from the Third Plenum. The lectures will be given by “中央宣讲团 Central Propaganda Teams”. The relevant organs also released five publications about the Plenum, including a “Study Guide” and “"One Hundred Questions for Studying and Understanding the 'Resolution' of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee".

The “One Hundred Questions” book - Securities Times is running summaries from the “One Hundred Questions for Studying and Understanding the 'Resolution' of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee”. I have yet to find a digital copy but while the summaries are light on detail the actual full sections are likely to give an even clearer picture of the reforms coming, so if you can get a copy you should, as well as one of the “Study Guide”. I only translated one in full, about l…