Unilateral coercion, hegemonism, bloc confrontation, and undercurrents of neo-colonialism are surging. International law and the basic norms of international relations are repeatedly being trampled upon. Many global governance institutions face growing difficulty in coordinating action among states and mediating international disputes, and are struggling to function effectively. World peace and development face new risks and challenges, and there is a danger of the international community fragmenting and regressing back to the law of the jungle. - Joint Statement of the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation on Advocating Global Multipolarity and a New Type of International Relations

Today’s top items:

1. No new gas pipeline for Putin? - Russian President Putin is already on his way back home after meeting with Xi on Wednesday. It appears he did not get the deal he has most coveted, the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. The two sides did sign twenty cooperation documents and i…