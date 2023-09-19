Wall Street Journal on the Qin Gang affair - The Wall Street Journal reports it has confirmed that former Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed due to an affair and the resulting US passport-holding baby while he was Ambassador to the US. Having an affair is not disqualifying in elite CPC circles, but having one with someone who may be suspected of having foreign intelligence ties and producing a child holding the passport of your key geopolitical rival if not enemy may now be. I have heard his mistress had an apartment near the Ambassador’s residence and that he was a regular visitor, which raises a whole set of questions if that is true. Did the FBI know, and did they gather photographic/video/audio evidence of the affair? How many staff members at the PRC embassy knew but did not report the discipline violations? What happens to those who knew and either did nothing or helped Qin? Qin spent about a decade in the UK. Did he do something similar the…