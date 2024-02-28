Qin Gang resigns as delegate to NPC and another general has fallen - The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC) issued a notice listing 11 NPC delegates whose qualifications were terminated. Most of the people were listed as having been “罢免 dismissed”, including Lieutenant General Li Zhizhong, who was once head of the equipment department of the PLA ground force, so it looks like he is yet another senior officer caught up in whatever is sweeping through the PLA. The NPCSC notice stated that the “Tianjin Municipal People's Congress Standing Committee decided to accept Qin Gang's resignation from his position as a delegate to the 14th National People's Congress 天津市人大常委会决定接受秦刚辞去第十四届全国人民代表大会代表职务”, using the term “resigned 辞去” rather than dismissed, in what looks to be a sign that Qin is both still alive, contrary to some of the claims that have been going around, and will likely end up with a relatively lenient punishment.