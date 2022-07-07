Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

Thanks for reading, and I hope to see many of you in tomorrow’s weekly discussion.

The Essential Eight

1. Qu Qingshan on why Xi is needed for many more years

Today we have a 10,000+ character exposition by Qu Qingshan 曲青山, head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, in the CCDI/NSC newspaper - "Understanding and Grasping the "Two Establishes" from the Future Dimension 从未来维度认识把握’两个确立’". I believe it is an excerpt from his recent book “从五个维度认识把握’两个确立’ Understanding and grasping ‘two establishes’ from five dimensions”.

Some of this will be familiar if you have read the Third Historical Resolution, much of it is focused on the geopolitical environment and Xi's diagnosis of the challenges and opportunities arising from the great changes underway, and the strategy he has set to navigate the complex environment and achieve the great rejuvenation. Qu makes it clear that the Xi's thought and leadership will be needed for the foreseeable future, and it is interesting that such a long piece is published in the CCDI/NSC newspaper, then of course republished across many sites including People's Daily online. While it avoids some of the over the top language others have used like "leader/领袖“ and ”helmsman/掌舵着“，it reads to me as an important stage-setting piece for the 20th Party Congress and Xi's continued rule.

Qu, who played a key role in drafting the Third Historical Resolution, is also the author of an essay that was excerpted in People's Daily in December 2021 that was misread and led to an early round of speculation that Xi was somehow in trouble. As I wrote in the January 3 Sinocism:

The following article was making the rounds over the holiday, with lots of comments that it is a sign Xi is somehow in trouble. It is based on a totally flawed premise, that a December 9 piece by Qu Qingshan, president of the Institute of Party History and Literature, that was part of the ongoing People's Daily series to study the spirit of the 6th Plenum, and is actually an essay by Qu in the official study reader issued after the Plenum, is somehow signaling opposition to Xi. I read the original piece and ignored it for the newsletter because it seemed to be a regurgitation of the relevant sections of the third historical resolution, of which Qu was one of the key drafters. The fact that this piece, totally off base in its speculation, got so much traction is I guess a sign of lots of wishful thinking out there that somehow Xi will just go away and someone "nicer" will replace him. Hope is not a strategy, especially when it based on fundamental misreadings.

Unsurprisingly, Qu’s article is getting top billing on the CCDI website:

Qu’s essay - 从未来维度认识把握“两个确立”