Welcome to the Year of the Horse. It is the Bingwu Year of the Fire Horse 丙午火馬年 and so could get spicy:

Today’s top items:

1. Ramping up economic coercion on Japan - The Ministry of Commerce started its Year of the Horse work with a ratcheting up of economic coercion against Japan. Today they placed 20 Japanese entities on its export control list, banning the export of dual-use items, and another 20 Japanese entities on a watch list.

PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a Japan expert by training, is sounding increasingly unhinged about Japan, so these latest actions should not be a surprise. In a Q&A following his speech at the Munich Security Conference he said:

the erroneous remarks made by Japanese leaders on the Taiwan issue have exposed that Japan’s ambitions to invade and colonize Taiwan remain undiminished, and the specter of resurgent militarism still lingers. 日本领导人在台湾问题上的错误言论，暴露了日本侵略殖民台湾的野心未泯、复活军国主义的阴魂不散

Japan still wants to invade and colonize Taiwan? Seriously?

Japan has not yet resp…