Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Central Committee for Comprehensive Deepening Reform meets - The meeting chaired by Xi “reviewed and approved documents such as the "Opinions on Improving the Modern Enterprise System with Chinese Characteristics," "Guiding Opinions on Improving the Income Guarantee Mechanism for Grain Farmers and the Benefit Compensation Mechanism for Major Grain-Producing Areas," and "Several Opinions on Building a Globally Competitive Technological Innovation Open Environment." The comments about improving the modern enterprise system may dampen some hopes for any ideological breakthroughs around private enterprises at the Third Plenum. And the language in the readout about “Building a Globally Competitive Technological Innovation Open Environment” should is a reminder that the PRC sees itself in a global competition to attract science and technology talent.

2. More on the Jilin stabbings - The official Jilin police statement says that the now arrested attacker …