Regulating wealth accumulation - Section IX of the Congress report - "Improving the People's Wellbeing and Raising Quality of Life" - includes new language about regulating wealth accumulation "keep income distribution and the means of accumulating wealth well-regulated. 规范收入分配秩序,规范财富积". An article in The Beijing News that quotes a labor researcher discussing this language and saying that "a few people accumulated wealth too quickly...This problem remains to be solved" appears to have caused some investor anxiety Wednesday.