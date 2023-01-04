Covid and reopening - We are stuck with alternative data sources to try to guess that status of the outbreaks across the country. Subway usage data may be a useful indicator, and according to Bloomberg those data show that 11 large cities may have already passed the peak of infections. According to the National Health Commission the focus of epidemic prevention and control in China has shifted from "infection prevention" to "health protection and severe disease prevention 从“防感染”转向“保健康、防重症". There is also a renewed push to use Traditional Chinese Medicine formulations.