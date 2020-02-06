There are still no signs the outbreak is close to coming under control.

Here are the latest official figures on virus cases in China from Caixin:

28,060 confirmed cases; 564 deaths; 24,702 suspected cases; 1,153 have recovered

Reuters reports that the leadership is now considering delaying the upcoming “Two Meetings” scheduled for early March and quotes an official saying the outbreak may still not be contained in a month - China may delay annual meeting of parliament due to virus outbreak:

"The focus remains on taking steps forward towards meeting on schedule, but we are discussing a range of options as the (virus) situation doesn't look likely to be contained by March," a senior government official told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

Social media is blowing up over the news that Wuhan whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang has died. This is from the Global Times, in a now deleted report: