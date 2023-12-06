No signs of decline in respiratory infections - A new circular from the National Health Commission stating that “grassroots medical and health institutions across the country must be fully accessible to children and must not refuse treatment” is a negative indicator for the spread of infections across the country, and especially among children, and likely a sign of how overwhelmed many pediatric hospitals and clinics are. Zhong Nanshan is back, telling a Hong Kong conference that “there is currently no evidence of a more pathogenic new virus appearing in recent outbreaks of upper respiratory tract infections” and that “it is correct to encourage the wearing of masks in schools with a higher number of infected individuals”.