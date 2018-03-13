The big news Tuesday is the release of the plan to restructure the ministries and commissions under the State Council, to improve Party control, policy coordination, governance and efficiency. The big losers look to be the NDRC and probably the Premier. We still need much more detail on timing, implementation and leadership but there is no question this is the most ambitious restructuring in decades.

So far the 2018 NPC is the most interesting in years, and we still have another week.

