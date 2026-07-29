RMB and global imbalances; PRC missiles to Iran?; National Plan for Addressing Climate Change; Commercial space industry
We are still waiting for the July Politburo meeting.
In this issue:
RMB and global imbalances
PRC sending missiles to Iran?
National Plan for Addressing Climate Change During the ‘15th Five-Year Plan
China’s commercial space expansion
6-year-old dies after Shanghai gene-editing treatment
The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health -Education
Looks for this week’s episode of Sharp China in your inboxes in about 11 hours. The title of this episode is “A Memory-Maker Makes History; New Robot Rules; The Open Weights Debate Rages; End of July News and Notes”.
Today’s top items:
1. RMB and global imbalances - Gita Gopinath, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas and Hélène Rey - two former IMF chief economists and the incoming chief economic advisor at the Bank for International Settlements, respectively - wrote “Don’t blame global imbalances on …