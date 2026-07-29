We are still waiting for the July Politburo meeting.

In this issue:

RMB and global imbalances PRC sending missiles to Iran? National Plan for Addressing Climate Change During the ‘15th Five-Year Plan China’s commercial space expansion 6-year-old dies after Shanghai gene-editing treatment

The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health -Education

Looks for this week’s episode of Sharp China in your inboxes in about 11 hours. The title of this episode is “A Memory-Maker Makes History; New Robot Rules; The Open Weights Debate Rages; End of July News and Notes”.

Today’s top items:

1. RMB and global imbalances - Gita Gopinath, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas and Hélène Rey - two former IMF chief economists and the incoming chief economic advisor at the Bank for International Settlements, respectively - wrote “Don’t blame global imbalances on …