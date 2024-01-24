Saving the stock markets - The readout from the weekly State Council Executive Meeting Monday included a section on capital markets, and said that the “meeting pledged to boost capital market regulation and take stronger, more effective measures to stabilize the market and improve market confidence”. That language led to some speculation of more meaningful market-saving measures to come. Bloomberg reported early Tuesday that authorities may “mobilize about 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion), mainly from the offshore accounts of Chinese state-owned enterprises, as part of a stabilization fund to buy shares onshore through the Hong Kong exchange link” and use “at least 300 billion yuan of local funds to invest in onshore shares through China Securities Finance Corp. or Central Huijin Investment Ltd”. That sounds like a lot, and it is interesting that they…