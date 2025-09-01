Today is the Labor Day holiday here in the US so this issue is a bit truncated.

The media and official propaganda coverage of the SCO summit in Tianjin is full of “new world order” vibes, and as much as the Trump Administration actions may be driving even more solidarity among the current and future SCO members, many of the SCO members have significant domestic issues, and with each other.

The August 31st People’s Daily front page highlights some of Xi’s bilateral meetings:

As does the September 1 front page: