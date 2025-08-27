Summary of today’s top items:

1. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit - The 2025 SCO Summit convenes in Tianjin 8.31-9.1. Leaders from ten international organizations, including the UN Secretary-General, and more than 20 countries will attend. According to a press briefing about the summit:

Xi will elaborate on China's new vision and propositions for the SCO in carrying forward the Shanghai Spirit, shouldering the mission of the times, and responding to the people's expectations… Xi will also announce new measures and initiatives by China to support high-quality development of the SCO and comprehensive cooperation, and propose new methods and pathways for the organization to constructively safeguard the post-WWII international order and improve the global governance system

2. PRC trade negotiator Li Chenggang invites himself to DC - MOFCOM Vice Minister and member of the PRC negotiating team Li Chenggang is coming to Washington DC this week. He will meet with deputies at USTR an…