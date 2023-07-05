Summary of the Essential Eight:

SCO summit - India hosted a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In Xi's speech he plugged the GSI, GDI and GCI. Iran is now a full member.

Wang Yi plays the race card - In his meeting with Japanese and South Korean diplomats Wang Yi reiterated the idea that Asia should be for Asians, saying that “Europeans and Americans can't distinguish between Chinese, Japanese and South Koreans. No matter how yellow our hair is dyed or how sharp we change our nose, we can't become Westerners. We should know where our roots are 美国都认为这是亚裔人，他们分不清中日韩，到欧洲去也是一样。不管你把头发染得再黄、鼻子修得再尖，你也变不了欧美人，变不成西方人，要知道自己的根在什么地方”.