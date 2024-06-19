Second Thomas Shoal incident - The incident at Second Thomas Shoal sounds like it was the worst confrontation between the PRC and Philippines in that area in recent memory. A Philippines naval sailor lost a thumb and two boats were seized by the PRC side, damaged and had their contents dumped into the sea. No videos have been released yet, in a shift from the Philippines recent "assertive transparency", perhaps because the Philippines don't want videos out because the footage would be so inflammatory. The PRC has also not released any videos, so perhaps they do not want escalation? The PRC side is making it clear that there will be no resupply access to the Sierra Madre unless the Philippines agrees to ask permission and limit what can be delivered, something the PRC claims was agreed to in that “gentleman’s agreement”, but which are non-starters for the Philippines as Second Thomas Shoal is within the country's exclusive economic zone. The Philippines doe…