September 3 commemoration; Xi meets Putin; Global Governance Initiative; August Politburo meeting
Summary of today’s top items:
1. September 3 events - You can watch the ceremony and parade in English on YouTube here. The broadcast is already underway; the parade starts around 9 AM Beijing time.
2. September 3 People’s Daily Editorial (社论) on the anniversary - The title of the editorial is “Drawing Strength from the Great Victory to Forge Ahead — Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War 纪念中国人民抗日战争暨世界反法西斯战争胜利八十周年”. I have provided a full translation in this section. Here are the two concluding paragraphs:
The Chinese nation has always cherished peace; Chinese modernization follows the path of peaceful development. Since modern times, though repeatedly subjected to invasion, humiliation, and plunder by the great powers, the Chinese people have not learned the law-of-the-jungle logic, but have only strengthened their resolve to uphold peace. China has no gene for seeking hegem…