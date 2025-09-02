Summary of today’s top items:

1. September 3 events - You can watch the ceremony and parade in English on YouTube here. The broadcast is already underway; the parade starts around 9 AM Beijing time.

2. September 3 People’s Daily Editorial (社论) on the anniversary - The title of the editorial is “Drawing Strength from the Great Victory to Forge Ahead — Commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War 纪念中国人民抗日战争暨世界反法西斯战争胜利八十周年”. I have provided a full translation in this section. Here are the two concluding paragraphs: