The Politburo met on Monday and announced that the Fourth Plenum will convene from October 20 to 23. There had been a surge in rumors in recent days that this Politburo meeting might announce some significant personnel changes, but nothing in that regard appeared in the readout.

The PRC goes on holiday from October 1 to October 8, so unless they announce something on September 30, we will not hear anything until the holiday is over.

Today’s newsletter commentary is a bit thin as I picked up COVID on my trip to Chicago at the end of last week and so am in a bit of a brain fog. We record this week’s episode of Sharp China Tuesday, for publication on Wednesday, and we will have a better discussion of the convoluted TikTok deal among other issues.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. September Politburo meeting - According to the readout, the focus of the meeting was “to deliberate on major issues concerning the formulation of the Fifteenth Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Develo…