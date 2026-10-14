When some people discuss China’s trade today, they often see only import and export figures and overlook the real effects behind them. China is both a “super seller” and a “super buyer.” As a “super seller,” the effect we bring to other parties is primarily that of benefiting our neighbors. - Li Qiang today at the Canton Fair

Today’s top items:

1. September trade data - September trade data was another stunner. Exports rose 36.3% year-on-year in dollar terms, the fastest since February and far above the 25.5% consensus. Imports rose 31.0%.

The monthly surplus was $133.53 billion, the second largest on record, including a 20-month-high $34.01 billion surplus…