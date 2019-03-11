Happy Monday! Not feeling particularly insightful today so no commentary to start the newsletter.

The Essential Eight

1. More on the coming new Foreign Investment Law

In-Depth: New Foreign Investment Law Goes on Fast Track - Caixin:

With less than three months between its first and third readings, the draft Foreign Investment Law has passed through the legislative process at a dizzying speed last seen when China enacted the seven landmark laws of 1979.

Commentary: A landmark law in China's opening up - Xinhua

The draft Foreign Investment Law, being reviewed by the National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, is a fundamental law for China's foreign investment and innovative improvement of its foreign investment legal system. It will promote and protect foreign investment in China by creating a stable, transparent and predictable market environment for fair competition.

People's Daily says foreign enterprise executives are very positive on the new law …