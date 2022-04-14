Today’s issue is a bit thin as I am rushing to get to a doctor’s appointment. I mentioned a few weeks ago that I had done something to my knee, turns out I tore my meniscus and so need surgery. It is not a big deal but doing all the pre-op stuff is a pain. The date is not set but will likely be in the next three weeks and may cause me to miss a couple of days. I will keep you posted, appreciate your patience.

Shanghai reported 27,719 new infections Thursday, of which 971 were out of closed loop areas, a figure is that is still far too high to allow for any significant relaxations anytime soon. Changchun has declared it has halted community transmission after 45 days and according to Xinhua has gad 23,627 confirmed cases and 18,689 asymptomatic cases.

Assuming the above Xinhua data are correct, Shanghai has had more cases in the last two days than Changchun had over 45 days.

Today’s Essential Eight: