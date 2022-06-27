Today’s Essential Eight:

Victory declared in Shanghai - Shanghai Party Secretary declared victory over COVID, Beijing is sending kids back to school, but Shenzhen and Dandong have some localized lockdowns.

Xi going to Hong Kong for July 1 - From various reports, Xi will be in Hong Kong on July 1 for the events marking 25th anniversary of the handover and the installation of John Lee as the new Chief Executive.

Praise for Xi - The hagiographical outpouring for Xi keeps building as provincial leader publicly display their loyalty, either in essays and/or in speeches at their Party Congresses.