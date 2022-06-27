Shanghai declares victory; Xi going to Hong Kong, New Minister of Public Security; PGII and GDI; Praise for Xi
Today’s Essential Eight:
Victory declared in Shanghai - Shanghai Party Secretary declared victory over COVID, Beijing is sending kids back to school, but Shenzhen and Dandong have some localized lockdowns.
Xi going to Hong Kong for July 1 - From various reports, Xi will be in Hong Kong on July 1 for the events marking 25th anniversary of the handover and the installation of John Lee as the new Chief Executive.
Praise for Xi - The hagiographical outpouring for Xi keeps building as provincial leader publicly display their loyalty, either in essays and/or in speeches at their Party Congresses.
Wang Xiaohong is now Minister of Public Security - In an expected move that is yet another sign of Xi's control over the sources of hard power, Wang Xiaohong, a longtime Xi ally and already Party Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security who turns 65 in July, is now Minister of Public Security, replacing Zhao Kezhi, 68. Wang was also named a deputy secretary of the Central Political and Legal Aff…