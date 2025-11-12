We must strengthen building the military through preparing for war, deeply study the mechanisms for winning informationized and intelligentized wars, make solid efforts to generate and transform operational requirements, and fully embed combat effectiveness standards into planning and construction. We must stress forward-looking layouts, adhere to asymmetric counterbalance, focus on emerging domains to open up new tracks, and hasten the formation of unique advantages in some strategically contested areas…We must accelerate the development of advanced weaponry and equipment, implement major national defense development projects, step up national defense science and technology innovation and the transformation of advanced technologies, and develop and build more “assassin’s mace” weapons and equipment that strengthen and secure victory.- Zhang Youxia in People’s Daily