The Standing Committee met today and made clear to anyone still not paying attention that it has decided to continue with the "dynamic zero-Covid" policy. “Persistence is victory 坚持就是胜利” the meeting declared.

The readout emphasizes that the current policy is correct:

Practice has proven that our prevention and control policy is determined by the nature and purpose of the Party, our prevention and control policies can stand the test of history, and our prevention and control measures are scientific and effective. We have won the battle to defend Wuhan, and we will certainly be able to win the battle to defend Shanghai. 实践证明，我们的防控方针是由党的性质和宗旨决定的，我们的防控政策是经得起历史检验的，我们的防控措施是科学有效的。我们打赢了武汉保卫战，也一定能够打赢大上海保卫战。

It is striking that there is no mention of balancing Covid prevention and the economy. The readout makes it clear Xi believes that losing control of the epidemic would cause major economic damage: