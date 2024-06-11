I hope everyone who celebrated the Dragon Boat Festival had a wonderful holiday.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. State Council executive meeting on venture capital - On Friday June 7 Premier Li chaired a weekly State Council executive meeting. According to the readout the meeting was to “discuss policies and measures to promote high-quality development of venture capital, hear reports on the current real estate market situation and considerations for constructing a new real estate development model, review and approve the "Guiding Opinions on Improving the Long-term Mechanism for Basic Medical Insurance Enrollment," and the "Regulations on the Implementation of the Registration Capital Management System under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (Draft)," and discuss the "Law on the Response to Public Health Emergencies of the People's Republic of China (Draft).”

The section on venture capital could be positive, though I think it signals more of the Party-directed “…