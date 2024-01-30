This week is a little truncated as I am attending a forum Wednesday so there will be no newsletter that day.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Stock market rescue efforts continue - Regulators went to the next page in their playbook and took more steps to limit short-selling. Vice Premier He Lifeng talked up the market, and according to Glodman Sachs hedge funds started bought more shares of Chinese equities in a three day period last week than they had in years. The markets were down a bit Monday, but the signals from the government that they want a bottom to set in could not be clearer.

2. More efforts to release funding for real estate - The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MHURD) convened a meeting Friday with local officials and financial regulators to get financing to qualified developers in need faster. There will be “white lists” for projects that need and should get financing, and then they should get financing immediately. This is another attempt to get m…