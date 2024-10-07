I hope everyone who had the last week off had a nice holiday, and is now primed to print money in the PRC stock casino markets!

Summary of today’s top items:

1. How much will stocks gain this week? - Expectations are high that PRC stocks will reopen Tuesday with continued upward momentum. Brokerages worked overtime during the weeklong holiday to onboard new accounts, banks will start allowing cash transfer to brokerage accounts earlier than usual Tuesday morning, foreign sell side firms including Goldman have raised their price targets for Chinese stocks, and the NDRC is holding a press conference with its chairman and several senior officials to introduce the "Systematic implementation of a package of incremental policies to solidly promote the economy upward, the optimization of its structure, and a continuously improving development trend 系统落实一揽子增量政策 扎实推动经济向上结构向优、发展态势持续向好". That NDRC presser does not include officials from the Ministry of Finance and is unlikely to be the venue where…