Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Will a big meeting deliver hoped for reforms? - Reuters has a long story discussing the desires for more clarity on how policymakers plan to fix the many problems in the economy and restore confidence. We are less than two weeks away from the start of the National People’s Congress, I would not expect big policy moves to emerge from that meeting. Rumors are again circulating about a possible Third Plenum between now and the opening of the NPC. It is certainly possible, the Third Plenum of the 19th Party Congress was held just days before the NPC, and just days after the February monthly Politburo meeting announced it. I have no idea if it will convene in the next 10 days or so, but it does feel like something is up. By my count Xi and the rest of the top leadership, with the exception of Li Qiang, have not been seen in the People’s Daily or CCTV since before the Lunar New Year Holiday. Yes there was a meeting of the Central Commission for Comprehe…