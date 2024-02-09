Stock markets saved for the holiday - Key indexes were all up over 1% on the final day of trading of the Year of the Rabbit. The Shanghai Composite closed at 2865.9. Policymakers’ frenzied efforts over the last couple of weeks to stabilize the markets before the Spring Festival worked. Skepticism is warranted that nothing they have done so far addresses the underlying economic and political reasons for the sharp declines, but policymakers are signaling quite forcefully that they do not want the markets to keep going down, and they…