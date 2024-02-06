Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

Stock market mess - The PRC markets dropped sharply in Monday morning trading, but recovered in the afternoon after jawboning from regulators, more restrictions on some types of derivatives and sales, and likely some state buying. Nothing policymakers are doing or saying so far is changing the terrible sentiment; at this point perhaps the best they can hope for is to limp into the Lunar New Year week-long holiday without the Shanghai Composite dropping below 2500.

Xi Jinping Thought thematic education and study campaign has concluded - Unclear how much relief this means for cadres, and if there is any how long it will last until the next campaign.