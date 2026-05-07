Today’s top items:

1. Suspended death sentences for two former Defense Ministers - Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were both sentenced to death with a two-year suspended sentence, which means they will likely spend the rest of their lives in jail. Wei was found guilty of accepting bribes and Li was found guilty of accepting bribes and offering bribes. There is no mention of to whom Li offered bribes. These are very severe sentences for such former senior officials, and probably do not bode well for Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli.

Here is the brief statement from Xinhua: