Event Notice: I am hosting a live video discussion with Chris Johnson tomorrow, Friday October 11 at 10 AM ET, as part of the Substack election dialogues. We will discuss how PRC policymakers may view the upcoming US election, and how US policy towards China might change in the next administration. Anyone can watch, but you need the Substack app, so if you have not already downloaded the excellent Substack app I encourage you to do so.

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Taiwan President Lai’s 10.10 speech - There had been rumors that Lai’s speech would be “inflammatory”, but what he delivered on Thursday seemed relatively “restrained”. Now of course there are rumors that he did change the speech, though not about why or if anyone pressured him. So were there revisions, or just the usual rumors? Regardless, the reaction from PRC officials and propaganda outlets is not treating it as restrained or offering olive branches.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State …