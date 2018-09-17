Tariffed!; US supply chains in China threatened; Economists vent to Liu He; Media campaign against Taiwan espionage; Xu Zhiyong; "Comprehensive war on religion"; Sleepless in Sweden
If you have been in the path of Hurricane Florence or Typhoon Mangkhut I hope you are safe.
As you read this newsletter President Trump may have announced tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to the US. Multiple reports have him announcing them today or tomorrow, though the implementation timeline is unclear.
If he does announce new tariffs then expect the Chinese to decline to send Liu He to DC for another round of talks.
A former finance minister said something over the weekend that will only play into the hands of the more hawkish elements of the US government. According to Caixin, Lou Jiwei said China Could Ban Exports of Products Crucial to U.S. manufacturers:
China could respond to U.S. tariffs by banning exports of key components, intermediate materials and equipment that U.S. manufacturers depend on, former Finance Minister Lou Jiwei suggested at a forum...
There are plenty of products to choose from, Lou said at the China Development Forum Special Session i…