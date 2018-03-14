Politico reported Tuesday that President Trump rejected a $30 Billion tariff package against China as too small. Reuters reports it may be as high as $60 Billion. Why not make it $100 Billion? That is a nice, big, round number, and fits with his tweet from last week.

Whatever the number is, the 301 investigation will soon bear very bitter fruit. And as Trump reverts to his long-held inclinations towards China while surrounding himself with like-minded advisors we should expect that US-China relations are about to enter a much more difficult "New Era". This is not unexpected, Trump seems to always revert to his base and gut, but North Korea and "globalist" advisors have checked some of the stronger moves against China, until now. Now the dam here in DC really looks about to break...

