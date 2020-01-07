A Global Times report saying China, US shouldn’t rush phase one deal sparked some speculation that the phase one deal signing may not happen January 15. I am hearing nothing that leads me to believe Liu He's January 13 arrival in DC or the January 15 signing are in jeopardy.

Elon Musk was in Shanghai for the launch of the Tesla Model 3 in the country, and he has quickly become the poster child for how things can get done fast in China. Global Times made those points very clear in Tesla’s efficiency underlines China’s appeal for foreign firms