The PRC embassy party last night was fun as they go but overall a bit depressing as we are clearly heading into one of the most difficult periods in US-China relations since normalization.

Yesterday's issue noted in item #5 that the bipartisan consensus among US foreign policy elites is that America's China policy has failed. The trigger for that item was The China Reckoning | Foreign Affairs by Kurt Campbell & Ely Ratner.

In 2007 James Mann wrote The China Fantasy, which in my 2011 post James Mann And His Prescient Book “The China Fantasy” I called "the most important and prescient American book on China of the 21st century" and said “Mann pissed off a lot of people, including me the first time I read it. In fact, he attacked the foreign policy and business elite (and specifically the Sinology…