Apologies for intruding into your inbox, but if you are like me you may still be scrambling for holiday gift ideas.

For anyone in your life who wants to get smarter about China I can think of no better gift than a subscription to Sinocism.

They will thank you every day if you send them a subscription to Sinocism. And it is easy to do - just click the button below.

Give a gift subscription

Thanks, and Happy Holidays!

Bill