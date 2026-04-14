Mentions of 人民领袖 (rénmín lǐngxiù, “people’s leader”) across China’s 27 provincial Party papers rose from a 2025 baseline mostly in the single digits to 37 in January, 61 in February, and roughly 89 in March 2026 — the highest monthly count since the March 2023 peak around the Two Sessions and the formal start of Xi Jinping’s third term. People’s Daily itself, which mentioned the term about once a month through most of 2025, ran it 4 times in January, 3 in February, and 5 in March.

The term is loaded politically, as the China Media Project explained in 2021:

The term “people’s leader” (人民领袖) is a rare title of praise in China’s political discourse, reminiscent of the personality cult that prevailed during the Mao Zedong era. The term was used for a wider range of leaders through the 1940s, including “people’s leader Mao Zedong” (人民领袖毛泽东), “Soviet people’s leader Stalin” (苏联人民领袖斯大林) and “Vietnamese people’s leader Ho Chi Minh” (越南人民领袖胡志明). But after 1949 the phrase came to be used increasingly for Mao alone. In the reform era after 1978, “people’s leader” was used only as a historical reference to Mao Zedong.

I am not sure what this recent increase in usage means, but it is worth tracking, especially as political maneuvering is intensifying into the 2027 21st Party Congress. There is little doubt Xi will get a fourth term as General Secretary next year if he wants it, so if there is a renewed propaganda campaign around this term, what might be the reason?

Method

The figures come from PropagandaScope, which indexes body-text and headline counts across the provincial Party dailies and the central papers. I pulled monthly counts from January 2021 through early April 2026. People’s Daily coverage in the database begins in December 2024 — the paper has scrubbed earlier content from its online archive — but that window is enough to capture the central-tier signal. Provincial counts are the broader, more stable series and the one most useful for detecting a coordinated campaign.

Chart 1. 人民领袖 in 27 provincial Party papers, Jan 2021 – Mar 2026.

What the data show:

The 2023 peak and the cooling. The term peaked at 91 provincial mentions in March 2023, the month of the Two Sessions and the opening of Xi’s third term. It had also run hot in October 2022 (50) around the 20th Party Congress, and in January 2023 (52). After March 2023 it was visibly dialed down. From mid-2023 through most of 2025 the monthly provincial total sat in the single digits to low teens, with brief spikes in September 2023, February–March 2024, and September 2025. None of those approached the 2022–23 campaign level. A clean restart in January 2026. The three-month sequence 37 → 61 → 89 is not a noisy blip. People’s Daily participates for the first time in the observable record, going from roughly one mention per month to 4, 3, and 5. March 2026 nearly matches the March 2023 peak. The curve in the central and provincial series moves in the same direction at the same time, which may indicate a top-down signal.

Chart 2. 人民领袖 in People’s Daily (人民日报), Dec 2024 – Mar 2026.

Broad and shallow, not concentrated. Roughly 23 different provincial papers used the term in March 2026, each 2–5 times. Frontier and minority-region papers leading. Xinjiang Daily, Tibet Daily, and Guizhou Daily sit at the top of the provincial league table for March, with the wealthier coastal dailies (Nanfang, Zhejiang, Hainan) trailing. This is consistent with a pattern I keep seeing in the PropagandaScope data: ethnic-minority and frontier provincial papers amplify top-leader language more aggressively and on a shorter fuse than the coastal papers. It is still a body-text phenomenon. Across the 62 months from January 2021 through February 2026, 人民领袖 has appeared in a provincial Party headline exactly twice. Even in the 2022–23 saturation, the term mostly stayed out of titles. Headline placement is a separate, harder editorial threshold — it represents a decision to prioritize the keyword, not just acknowledge it.

人民领袖 is one of a small set of honorifics the system has used to sanctify Xi personally. The cooling after March 2023 was real: the central propaganda apparatus appears to have decided the saturation of the previous two years had served its purpose, or had risked overshooting. Bringing the term back now may indicate someone has decided the conditions for a new campaign are in place.

Data: PropagandaScope, 27 provincial Party papers plus People’s Daily. Body-text and headline counts pulled April 14, 2026. March 2026 provincial total (~89) is a near-complete count through early April and may tick up as late postings are indexed.