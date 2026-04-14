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William Belk
14h

Very interesting data find and analysis. One might think that use of the honorific could be a strategy to elevate Xi to an unassailable level preceding a major Party conflict (think Mao in the years preceding the Cultural Revolution), but obviously there’s zero evidence that Xi has ANY political challengers. I agree that it’s not necessary as a prelude to his reelection as General Secretary. So, the beginning of legacy building, putting him on the same level as Mao? Fascinating stuff

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