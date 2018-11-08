HI everyone, apologies for the late delivery today, got stuck with some issues on the home front this AM. All good now...

President Trump caused a bit of a stir yesterday in his press conference when he said that China has ended its Made in China 2025 program. Trump called it China 25. That comment led some to speculate that the US and China have worked out a deal and the G20 will finalize it. I think that speculation is incorrect and that it is more likely he misspoke and does not listen to his briefers...Happy to be wrong, but I would not bet on a deal right now.

The US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue will be held Friday in DC, I am not hearing what if any deliverables to expect.

Henry Kissinger went to Beijing and got a meeting with Xi Jinping, though the substance is unclear, as is Dr. Kissinger's influence in the White House.

Thanks for reading.

