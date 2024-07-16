Third Plenum opens - The Plenum opened Monday with Xi delivering a work report and “expounding” on the draft decision “on further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization”. Last March Xinhua released a long article on Xi the Reformer. Today Xinhua reissued that article, as well as a Chinese version for the first time. The propaganda system is setting high expectations for the outcomes from this Plenum. We should get the communique sometime Thursday but may have to wait several days for the full decision and Xi’s explainer of it.